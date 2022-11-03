Man convicted for execution-style killings of husband, wife in Springfield

A Lorton man has been convicted of murder in connection with the 2021 execution-style homicides of a husband and wife.

A jury found Ronnie Marshall, 21, guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting deaths of Edward and Brenda McDaniel.

PHOTO: Fairfax County Police

Evidence submitted at trial showed that two days prior to the murders, Marshall broke into the McDaniel home where Edward met him with a shotgun and ordered him to leave.

Marshall returned two days later and murdered the couple in their own driveway while they were out taking their dog for a walk, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Edward and Brenda McDaniel were both Army colonels.

"We in Fairfax County have no tolerance for such disregard for human life and I'm pleased the jury saw this shooting for what it was – cold blooded murder," says Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano. "While there are no winners in a case like this, I'm glad Mr. Marshall is being held accountable for his crimes, and I hope this conviction brings some level of closure to the McDaniel family."

Marshall faces up to life in prison for the murder conviction. HIs sentencing hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023.