Why the next full moon is called the 'Snow Moon' — and how to see it

The Brief The Snow Moon is February’s full moon, named for the heavy snow common in midwinter. In 2026, the Snow Moon reaches peak illumination at 5:09 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 1. Look eastward at sunset for the best view; binoculars or telescopes can enhance stargazing.



The next full moon, known as the "Snow Moon," will light up the February sky, giving skywatchers a great view as winter continues across much of the Northern Hemisphere.

What is the Snow Moon?

The Snow Moon is the traditional name for the full moon that occurs in February, a time of year historically associated with heavy snowfall in many regions of North America and Europe, according to NASA.

The name comes from long-standing lunar naming traditions, including those used by Native American tribes and later adopted into colonial American folklore, where full moons were labeled based on seasonal characteristics such as weather, hunting conditions or natural cycles.

Other traditional names for the February full moon include the "Hungry Moon" or "Bear Moon," with some cultural variations reflecting local weather, animal activity or conditions at this time of year.

When and where to see it

In 2026, the Snow Moon will be officially full at about 5:09 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 1. Because the moon appears full on the nights just before and after peak illumination, observers will have several evenings to enjoy the view.

For the best experience:

Head outside around sunset — the moon will rise in the east as the sky darkens.

A clear view of the eastern horizon helps visibility as the moon climbs into the sky.

While the full moon is easily visible with the naked eye, binoculars or a small telescope can enhance details or nearby star clusters like the Beehive Cluster.

What to look for in the night sky

In addition to the full Snow Moon, skywatchers may notice:

The bright star Regulus near the moon as it rises from many locations.

If viewing conditions are good, the nearby Beehive Cluster — a dazzling open star cluster — may also be visible with optical aid.

Cloud cover may limit visibility, so checking the local forecast before heading outside is recommended.

The full moon is safe to view with the naked eye, and no special equipment is needed.

On some nights, the moon can appear larger near the horizon due to the "moon illusion," a visual effect that makes it look more dramatic at moonrise.

The full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over Manhattan, New York on April 26, 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Full moon facts

According to NASA:

A full moon occurs when the Moon is opposite the Sun, fully illuminated from Earth’s perspective.

Full moons happen about every 29.5 days, marking the end of one lunar cycle.

The Moon can appear larger near the horizon at moonrise and moonset due to the "moon illusion."

Full moons are bright enough to cast shadows, especially in dark areas away from city lights.

The Moon looks full for about three nights, even though peak illumination happens at a specific moment.