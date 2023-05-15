Bee attack forces man to collapse on live TV in LA

SkyFOX captured the dramatic moments where a man collapsed to the ground after he was attacked by bees in Los Angeles' Encino neighborhood.

Emergency crews initially responded to a call of a bee swarm on Adlon Road in Encino a little before 4 p.m. Monday. A volunteer with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene to help and the bees began attacking him.

The attack was so bad that as the LAPD volunteer tried to slap away the bees, he collapsed to the ground and a partner he was with kept the car door closed since the volunteer was still around a bunch of bees.

The man eventually was able to walk out of the scene as other uniformed people went to treat the man. The uniformed LAPD volunteer was taken to the hospital, marking the second person injured in the bee attacks.

Officials did not say where the swarm of bees came from or how the bee problem came about in the Encino neighborhood.

Professional bee removers are being called to help the scene in Encino.