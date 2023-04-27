Man charged with murdering 17-year-old in Prince George's County

A man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Prince George's County.

The suspect Charles Edwards, 27, is charged with murdering 17-year-old Daiwo Flomo of Riverdale in February.

Charles Edwards

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Parkwood Street in Landover Hills around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The victim was located inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fairwood Road and Parkwood Street just outside the town of Landover Hills. Following the shooting, the victim, who was driving a car, drove to the 7200 block of Parkwood Street where he crashed.

Featured article

The suspect followed the victim’s vehicle in order to confront the occupants who had just approached the suspect as he sat in his car, according to police. While following the victim’s car, the suspect opened fire, striking and killing the victim. The suspect and victim were not known to each other.

Edwards is charged with first-degree murder and additional charges. He is in custody at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call 301-516-2512.