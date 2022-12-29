Man charged with child neglect after driving drunk with 5-year-old in back seat

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he drove drunk with a 5-year-old in the backseat, according to police.

Police say they observed a vehicle facing the wrong way near Prince William Parkway and Trowbridge Dr. in Woodbridge on Dec. 23 around 12:30 a.m.

The driver, Jose Abel Callejas Vasquez, 24, was intoxicated, according to police. At the time of the arrest, a 5-year-old boy was in the backseat. Police say after further investigation, it was revealed that Vasquez had struck a 24-year-old female family member while they were inside the vehicle.

Jose Abel Callejas Vasquez, 24, of Woodbridge. Photo via Prince William Police Department Expand

Both the 5-year-old boy and the 24-year-old female were unharmed, police said. The child was turned over to a family member.

Vasquez was charged with felony child neglect, DUI, domestic assault & battery, unreasonable refusal, and driving without a valid driver’s license.