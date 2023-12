Authorities have arrested a man they say burglarized two churches in D.C. over the span of several weeks.

Police say 28-year-old Sequan Olney was arrested Wednesday.

Investigators say he forcibly entered churches in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue between November 19 and December 6.

He faces multiple charges including burglary, destruction of property, and theft.