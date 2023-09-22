Authorities say a man is facing charges in connection with several suspicious fires that caused significant damage to buildings and vehicles in Montgomery County.

Officials say 23-year-old Fernando J. Herrera-Rivera is facing six counts of second-degree arson. He is being held without bond.

The investigation began Sept. 17 and involved several fires in the same area of Gaithersburg - two of which caused significant damage.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Man charged with arson in connection to suspicious fires in Gaithersburg

Investigators say one of the fires, an early morning a two-alarm blaze at the Holbrook Center on S. Frederick Ave., appeared to have started after several separate fires ignited inside the building which houses several different businesses.

Later that morning firefighters responded to Russell Ave. where they found several vehicles in flames. Investigators believe those fires spread to a storage area above a nearby restaurant, which was engulfed in flames.

Dozens of firefighters were on the scene. Herrera-Rivera was taken into custody later the same day.