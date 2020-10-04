Man charged with Alexandria homicide

article

Police say they've arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting this week in Alexandria.

Officers say they took 19-year-old Tavon Marquis Lanier of Alexandria into custody Sunday.

Alexandria police say they responded around 3:50 p.m. Sept. 30 to the scene in the 5900 block of Quantrell Avenue.

That's where they found 57-year-old John Pope of Alexandria suffering from an apparent upper body injury. Pope later died at a nearby hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (703) 746-6673.