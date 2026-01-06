Man charged with murder in PG County shooting spree

A 26-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a mjurdre and multiple shootings on Sunday in Upper Marlboro.

What we know:

26-year-old Damonte Marcel Williams of Upper Marlboro has been charged with the murder of 65-year-old Joseph Holt III and in connection with three other non-fatal shootings the same day.

On Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police Department responded to Watkins Park Plaza, where they found Joseph Holt III suffering from gunshot wounds in his car.

Holt died at the scene.

Police say Holt's shooting was connected to three others in the area on the same day on Darlenen Street and Cambleton Drive. One male and one female victim have been taken to the hospital, with the female victim in critical condition. A fourth person was shot at in their car but was not hit.

Williams is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges in connection with the murder of Holt, per PGPD. He is also charged with three counts of attempted first and second degree murder and related charges in connection with the three non-fatal shootings.

What they're saying:

"This is very random and I just like to think of it as an act of pure evil," said Akilah Holt, the victim's niece. "Upper Marlboro is a safe place. My uncle was a longtime resident of Upper Marlboro and him, like so many others of that community, feel safe there. He felt safe there and now we just have to wonder what would drive somebody to do such a horrendous thing."

Holt's daughter Deadria shared a message for her father's killer:

"He would literally give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was literally everything, so for you to just take a light out of my life and my family and everybody who knows him, you're the worst. And I wish nothing good for you," said Deadria Holt.