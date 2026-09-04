Man charged in deadly wrong-way DUI crash in Maryland may be in U.S. illegally

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The Brief A man charged in a deadly wrong-way DUI crash in Maryland may be in the U.S. illegally. FOX News said federal sources confirmed Jose Caballero-Nalasco immigration status. His attorney declined to address his immigration status during a court hearing Friday.



A man charged with killing a mother and daughter in a wrong-way, DUI crash on I-270 in Maryland may be in the U.S. illegally.

Jose Caballero-Nalasco, 32, has been living in Germantown, but he is originally from El Salvador.

What we know:

While in court this week, his attorney said he's been in the U.S. for 10 years with a clean record.

According to FOX News, Caballero-Nalasco told police he’s a U.S. citizen. However, he is actually in the country illegally. FOX News said federal sources confirmed Caballero-Nalasco’s immigration status and that ICE has requested to detain him from the Montgomery County Detention Center.

He is currently being held without bond.

According to police, Caballero-Nalasco was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-270 on Saturday, Aug. 29, when he hit another car head-on near Democracy Boulevard.

READ MORE | 2 killed in I-270 crash in Maryland involving wrong-way driver: Police

The crash killed 46-year-old Musammat Shamima Begum and her 23-year-old daughter, Areebah Jahin.

Bergum's husband was also in the car with his 8-year-old daughter. They survived, but the daughter was seriously injured, according to police.

Officers said that Caballero-Nalasco was also injured in the crash. He allegedly smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

During Friday’s court hearing, Caballero-Nalasco’s attorney would not address his immigration status, but said they are waiting to see whether a grand jury indicts him on more charges or any charges are upgraded.

Caballero-Nalasco is facing 23 years in prison if convicted on all charges.