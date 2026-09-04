Child rescued after tree crashes into Prince George’s County home during storms
KETTERING, Md. - A child was rescued early Friday after a tree crashed into a Prince George’s County home during severe overnight storms.
The emergency was reported around 12:04 a.m. in the 300 block of Wren Court in Kettering. Officials say the boy was trapped inside the single‑family home when the tree fell. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS crews extricated him and transported him for evaluation.
The storms created hazardous conditions on roads across the region Friday, with debris, flooding and temporary closures reported. Tens of thousands were left without power in D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County Public Schools were forced to close due to widespread damage and outages.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team, the National Weather Service, WMATA and Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program.