Second beaver attack prompts DNR to close additional areas of Maryland state park

The Brief Second beaver attack prompts closures. Swimming, fishing, boating prohibited. Rabies testing underway.



A second beaver attack in two weeks has prompted the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to close additional areas of Cunningham Falls State Park.

What we know:

Officials say the closures are centered around Hunting Creek Lake after a fisherman reported he was bitten on the leg by a beaver in the South Beach Day Use area at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 19‑year‑old man appeared to have sustained a bite to the ankle and transported himself to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment.

Following the attack, NRP officers caught and euthanized the beaver, which is being delivered to the Frederick County Health Department. The Maryland Department of Health’s laboratory will conduct rabies testing, with results expected later this week.

Wednesday’s incident is the second at Cunningham Falls State Park within the past two weeks. On July 26, a beaver attacked a 13‑year‑old swimmer. That animal was caught, euthanized, and tested positive for rabies the next day.

In response to the latest attack, the Maryland Park Service has closed the Houck Day Use Area, the adjacent boat ramp, and Big Hunting Creek above the lake. DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service is also investigating a possible rabies outbreak within the local beaver population.

Cunningham Falls State Park (Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Swimming, fishing, boating and all water access are prohibited until the area is confirmed safe. Other parts of the park, including the campground, remain open.

After the first incident, swimming access to Hunting Creek Lake was closed. Crews dismantled a nearby beaver lodge and conducted daily surveillance at the lake. No additional beavers were observed until Wednesday.

Going forward, DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service will add nighttime monitoring at the lake along with daytime surveillance to remove any additional beavers if present.

Anyone who may have come into contact with a beaver at Cunningham Falls State Park recently should contact the Frederick County Health Department at 301‑600‑3342.