Woman shot and killed in Prince George's Co. park ID'd as DC woman

The Brief Juanita Frazier, 38, was found shot to death in Oxon Run Community Park on Tuesday, April 28. Police are working to identify a suspect and a motive for the killing. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.



Officials have identified the woman who was found shot to death in a Prince George's County park on Tuesday night, and are searching for the killer.

What we know:

Police identified the victim Wednesday as 38-year-old Juanita Frazier from D.C.

Frazier was found shot to death at Oxon Run Community Park on Tuesday, April 28.

The backstory:

Police responded to a 911 call around 10 p.m. Tuesday night after a man said he found Frazier unresponsive in the parking lot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homicide investigation underway after woman pronounced dead in Prince George’s County park

When officers got there, they found she had multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, one of Frazier's childhood friends spoke with FOX 5 DC, calling her killing "disturbing."

Dewayne Morris says he and Frazier grew up in the same neighborhood, and that she was kind.

"It's crazy that someone would even want to hurt her because she was such a great person, she [was] always smiling, always wanted people to have fun," Morris said. "And that's why I couldn't even put my hands on this."

What we don't know:

The Prince George's County Police Department is now trying to identify a suspect, as well as a motive for the killing.

"A lot of times these crimes are solved by the community providing any small or large information possible," said Capt. Gregory Ford.