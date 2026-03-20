Man charged after attacking police officers at traffic light in Clarendon

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The Brief Quinton Berry, 26, is being held without bond after allegedly assaulting two Arlington police officers in Clarendon early Friday morning. Police say Berry opened a patrol car door and attacked an officer, then later knocked another officer down and tried to take his taser. Both officers suffered minor injuries, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 26-year-old man accused of assaulting police officers in Clarendon was arrested and is being held without bond, according to police.

What we know:

Police say that Quinton Berry, 26, assaulted officers during an "unprovoked attack" early Friday morning.

Police say that around 3:00 a.m., two police officers were in a police car stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and N. Irving Street. Berry, who police say was bloody and agitated, opened the driver's side door and began assaulting the police officer before running away.

The other police officer exited the vehicle and chased after Berry. Near N. Irving Street and 12th Street N., Berry ran toward the officer and knocked him to the ground before trying to take his taser.

Additional officers arrived and took Berry into custody.

Both officers had minor injuries that were assessed at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.



