Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant

DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair.

The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.

The suspect picked up a chair and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ PHOTO: DC Police

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.