DC police seek person of interest in murder of 18-year-old high school student killed in hotel room

Authorities have released images they say show a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old high school student who was shot and killed inside a hotel room over the weekend.

Officers say Akira Wilson died Saturday night after she was shot inside a room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street in northeast D.C.

Police say a person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera. The person can be seen wearing dark clothing and a mask that covers the bottom half of his face.

Investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Wilson's family told FOX 5 that she was a hard worker and was planning on attending college. The family believes she was at a party at the hotel when the shooting happened.

Wilson was in the 12th grade at Jackson-Reed High School. In a letter to the community, Principal Sah Brown said mental health support would be available to students.