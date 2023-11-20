Man barricades himself inside Silver Spring apartment building, starts fire: authorities

Authorities say a man is in custody after barricading himself inside a building and starting a fire Monday morning in Silver Spring.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 8750 block of Georgia Avenue.

Officials say off-duty officers witnessed a person breaking a window in the building and attempted to make contact with him. The person then barricaded himself inside an apartment unit and started a fire.

A 32-year-old male was located inside the apartment and taken into custody, officials said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer says units responded and extinguished a small fire on the third floor of the building.

SKYFOX was on the scene where several fire trucks could be seen on the street. Traffic was being detoured in the area.

No injuries were reported.



