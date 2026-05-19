Man attacked, kidnapped outside Maryland Costco, police say

The Brief A man was hospitalized after he was attacked and kidnapped. The suspect pistol‑whipped, robbed him and stole property from his home, police say. The incident remains under investigation.



A man was hospitalized after police say he was attacked and kidnapped outside a Maryland Costco on Friday night.

What we know:

The incident happened in the parking lot at Wheaton Plaza. Police said the victim got into a vehicle, where the suspect pistol‑whipped and robbed him. The attacker then drove the victim to his home and forced him to retrieve additional property, which was also stolen. The suspect drove off, and the victim later called police.

He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. It remains unclear why the victim entered the vehicle or whether the suspect was posing as a ride‑share driver.

The incident remains under investigation.