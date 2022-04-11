Man assaulted with knife inside Glen Burnie home; police searching for suspect

Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect after a man reported an unknown male entered his Glen Burnie home and assaulted him with a knife.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers responded to a burglary of a residence located in the 7300 block of Hargrove Court around 2:15 a.m. on Monday after the 22-year-old victim made the report.

The homeowner fired several rounds from a handgun at the suspect, attempting to defend himself, but did not believe the suspect was struck by any of the projectiles. The suspect then fled the residence.

READ MORE: Woman shot during home invasion in Montgomery County: police

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

The suspect is described as a Black male of average height and large build wearing a gray sweatshirt.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.