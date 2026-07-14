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The Brief A man was arrested nearly a week after slashing tires on cars in Georgetown. Police said the man was charged with destruction of property after damaging tires on 10 cars. His arrest comes nearly a week after the incidents were captured on camera.



A 37-year-old man was arrested after he was captured on camera slashing several tires in Georgetown neighborhoods in early July, according to D.C. police.

What we know:

Police said the man, Marcel Mathew Brannum, was charged with five counts of destruction of property after cutting the tires on 10 separate vehicles between July 6 and July 8.

Police said Brannum was charged in connection with the following incidents:

On Monday, July 6, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

On Monday, July 6, in the 3200 block of Cherry Hill Lane, Northwest

On Monday, July 6, in the 3300 block of Cady’s Alley, Northwest

On Tuesday, July 7, in the 1700 block of 35th Street, Northwest

On Wednesday, July 8, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Brannum was arrested on Thursday, July 9, after National Guard service members saw him and notified police.

WATCH: Police search for suspect caught on camera slashing tires in Georgetown

Several of the incidents were captured on surveillance cameras, and in one case, Brannum was seen walking away from an area with a red bike.

What they're saying:

The owner of one of the vehicles, a white SUV, told FOX 5 the situation left him frustrated.

"It’s a little frustrating that you feel like when you are getting ready to go somewhere, and you find this, it’s frustrating," said Andres Servin in early July. "I tend to be more conscious of people that they have a life and they are really ruined their life by doing this."