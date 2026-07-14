Man arrested for slashing tires on 10 cars in Georgetown
WASHINGTON - A 37-year-old man was arrested after he was captured on camera slashing several tires in Georgetown neighborhoods in early July, according to D.C. police.
What we know:
Police said the man, Marcel Mathew Brannum, was charged with five counts of destruction of property after cutting the tires on 10 separate vehicles between July 6 and July 8.
Police said Brannum was charged in connection with the following incidents:
- On Monday, July 6, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest
- On Monday, July 6, in the 3200 block of Cherry Hill Lane, Northwest
- On Monday, July 6, in the 3300 block of Cady’s Alley, Northwest
- On Tuesday, July 7, in the 1700 block of 35th Street, Northwest
- On Wednesday, July 8, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest
Brannum was arrested on Thursday, July 9, after National Guard service members saw him and notified police.
WATCH: Police search for suspect caught on camera slashing tires in Georgetown
Several of the incidents were captured on surveillance cameras, and in one case, Brannum was seen walking away from an area with a red bike.
What they're saying:
The owner of one of the vehicles, a white SUV, told FOX 5 the situation left him frustrated.
"It’s a little frustrating that you feel like when you are getting ready to go somewhere, and you find this, it’s frustrating," said Andres Servin in early July. "I tend to be more conscious of people that they have a life and they are really ruined their life by doing this."
The Source: This information is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).