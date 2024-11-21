Man arrested in North Carolina for St. Patrick's Day murder of Maryland mother: police

A Maryland man was taken into custody in North Carolina for allegedly shooting and killing a young mother on St. Patrick's Day in Prince George's County.

Police say 23-year-old Raheem Hawkins-Boseman faces first-degree murder charges in the killing of 27-year-old Jessica Somerville of Suitland.

Police say Hawkins-Boseman opened fire outside of a fast-food restaurant in District Heights on Silver Hill Road around 2 a.m. on March 17, 2024. Somerville was located in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died.

Raheem Hawkins-Boseman (Prince George's County Police)

Somerville was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service and the mother of a 6-year-old girl named Jaci.

Surveillance video released by Prince George's County police show part of the incident prior to Somerville being shot and killed.

After evading police for over eight months, authorities announced his capture on X Thursday morning. Authorities say he was taken into custody with the help of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigating is continuing. More information is expected later in the day.