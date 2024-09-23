Man arrested in murder of 18-year-old girlfriend: Montgomery County police

Authorities in Montgomery County say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.

Police say 18-year-old Dania Cruz-Mejia was found unconscious by family members on Wednesday, September 18, inside her home on Calypso Place in Montgomery Village.

Detectives identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Gerber Luis Sanchez Centeno, as the suspect and charged him with first-degree murder.

Sanchez Centeno was arrested on Friday in Prince George’s County and transported to Montgomery County where he is being held without bond.

The investigation is continuing at this time.