Man arrested for more than a dozen incidents of vandalism

D.C. police say the suspect is connected to multiple incidences of defacing property, involving unauthorized graffiti tags.

A man has been arrested for multiple incidents of defacing public property.

A man was arrested for multiple incidents of defacing private and public property.

What we know:

D.C. police say the suspect is connected to multiple incidences of defacing property, involving unauthorized graffiti tags.

Police say in the below offenses, the male suspect defaced multiple private and public properties:

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, the suspect defaced private property in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the suspect defaced public property in the 2000 block of Walt Lincoln Way, Northeast.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

On Monday, February 24, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 2800 block of V Street, Northeast.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced three private properties in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced a private property in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced public property in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the suspect defaced private property in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest.