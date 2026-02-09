Man arrested less than 24 hours after phone store theft spree: police

The Brief Fairfax County police charged 36-year-old Jimmie L. Williams less than 24 hours after a series of phone store burglaries across the county. Investigators used surveillance footage, license plate readers, and the Connect Fairfax County program to identify Williams and his vehicle. Williams was arrested in D.C., faces multiple burglary-related charges, and will be extradited to Fairfax County as the investigation continues.



Criminal Investigations Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police District have charged a man less than 24 hours after a series of phone store burglaries in several parts of Fairfax County.

Timeline:

A surveillance camera captured the suspect breaking through the front window with a rock and entering the store during the first burglary on January 28, at 1:57 a.m.

On February 4, the following burglaries occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 4:06 a.m.

2:30 a.m. 7214 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church (T-Mobile)

3:50 a.m. 8516 Richmond Hwy, Woodlawn (T- Mobile)

3:58 a.m. 7849 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley (Boost Mobile)

3:06 a.m. 2923 East Lee Ave, Groveton (T-Mobile)

4:06 a.m. 7852 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley (Boost Mobile)

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from cameras integrated through the Connect Fairfax County program and identified a vehicle linked to at least one of the burglaries. Using license plate reader technology, the suspect vehicle was identified.

The evening of February 4, the driver and the vehicle were located in Washington, D.C. by the Metropolitan Police Department. After a traffic stop, the driver, Jimmie L. Williams, 36, was detained. Fairfax County Police Department Detectives responded and connected Williams to the burglaries.

What's next:

Williams is currently being held at the D.C. Central detention Facility where he is facing charges for Burglary, Destruction of Property, and Petit Larceny. He will be extradited to Fairfax County, where the crimes were committed, upon legal process. Additional charges are anticipated. Detectives continue to work with other agencies to confirm William’s involvement in additional cases.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Mount Vernon Police Station at 703-360-8400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477)