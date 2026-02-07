Man killed in 4-vehicle crash involving police cruiser in Fairfax County

article

The Brief A four-vehicle crash in Fairfax County left one man dead, police said. The crash involved a Fairfax County police cruiser stopped at a red light. Speed is believed to be a factor, and investigators are still determining whether alcohol played a role.



A man was killed in a four-vehicle crash involving a Fairfax County police cruiser in the Braddock area, police said.

What we know:

Fairfax County police said the crash happened on February 6 at 1:09 p.m. at the intersection of Braddock Road and Prestwick Drive.

According to investigators, three vehicles were stopped at a red traffic signal in the eastbound lanes of Braddock Road when a Toyota Camry, traveling eastbound, struck a Fairfax County police cruiser that was stopped as the third vehicle in line.

Police said the impact caused the cruiser to strike the vehicle in front of it, which was then pushed into a fourth vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified as Darnish Bakhtiani, 57, of Centreville, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition and later pronounced dead.

The on-duty police officer driving the cruiser was also taken to the hospital. Police said the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

What investigators are looking at

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Detectives are also continuing to investigate whether alcohol played a role.

The Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the crash to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), through the P3 Tips app, or online. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.