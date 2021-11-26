Man arrested in St. Mary's County double homicide investigation, police say

The St. Mary's County Sherriff’s Office says they have arrested the suspect in a double homicide that left a woman and a six-year-old girl dead.

Wayne Carroll Key Jr. (PHOTO: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities ay say Wayne Carroll Key Jr., 42, of Great Mills killed Martina Lynn Patterson, 37, and Lyneasha Justice Greenwell, 6, both of Lexington Park.

The incident was reported Wednesday night in the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in the Lexington Park area. Investigators say the motive is still unclear.