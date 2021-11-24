Police identify 6-year-old girl, woman killed in St. Mary's County double homicide

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims connected to a double homicide investigation in Lexington Park.

The investigation was reported Wednesday in the 46800 block of Rogers Drive. Authorities have identified the victims as Martina Lynn Patterson, 37, and Lyneasha Justice Greenwell, 6, both of Lexington Park.

A warrant for Wayne Carroll Key Jr., 42, of Great Mills, has been issued. Key Jr. faces several charges including first degree murder and first degree assault. He is also wanted on prior warrants for burglary, assault, harassment, child support, and is being sought for questioning in this homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Carroll Key Jr., is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.