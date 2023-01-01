Man arrested in New Year's Eve homicide in La Plata: police

Authorities have arrested a man they say shot and killed a person in Charles County on New Year's Eve.

The shooting happened just after 4:05 p.m. Saturday near Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata.

Cordell Earl Spicer (Charles Co Sheriff / @CCSOMD)

Police say 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins was found at the scene dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say 26-year-old Cordell Earl Spicer was located nearby and arrested. Spicer faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with the killing.

Officers say Spicer and Hawkins were known to each other. Spicer is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.