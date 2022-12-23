Man arrested in Mexico in connection with 2010 murder of Bethesda woman: police

Jorge Rueda Landeros, a man wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a Bethesda woman, has been arrested in Mexico.

Montgomery County Police say Landeros was arrested on December 13 and is awaiting extradition from Mexico City to the United States.

Authorities say on October 25, 2010, Sue Marcum, who was an accounting professor at a local university, was found dead in the basement of her Bethesda home. Investigators say Landeros had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum and was allegedly involved in her murder.

Jorge Rueda Landeros (FBI)

Landeros is a dual citizen of both Mexico and the United States, the FBI says, and faces charges of first-degree murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Landeros in June 2011.