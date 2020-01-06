Man arrested in killing of grandmother found shot inside Prince George’s County home, police say
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities have arrested a man who they say shot into a house in Prince George's County on New Year's Day killing a grandmother who was inside.
Police announced the arrest on Monday. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on January 1 in the 7400 block of Varnum Street in the Landover Hills area.
Investigators believe the home was targeted, but they say the motive is unclear.
Neighbors previously told FOX 5 that the victim - 56-year-old Filomena Vasquez - raised five children in the home, and that she had numerous grandchildren.
She and her husband had lived in the house since at least 2003.