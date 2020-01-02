Woman found shot, killed inside home in Prince George’s County

Police in Prince George's County are investigating their first homicide of the year after a woman was found dead inside of her home from gunshot wounds following reports of shots fired nearby.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Day in the 7400 block of Varnum Street in the Landover Hills area.

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says bullet holes were found in the kitchen window of the home where the woman was shot.

No suspect information or motives have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.