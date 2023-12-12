Man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 women on Ashburn walking trail, Sheriff's Office says

A Loudoun County man is behind bars after he assaulted three different women in the Ashburn area Monday, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incidents occurred within a few hours of each other. The first was reported around 1 p.m.

A woman told police that while she was walking on a trail near the 23000 block of Virginia Rose Place, a man walked by and touched her inappropriately.

Then, at 2:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 42000 block of Beaver Crossing Square in Ashburn where another woman had been assaulted. She reported that while walking in the area, a man began to follow her, eventually approaching and inappropriately touching her before walking away.

The third incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 23400 block of Madison Heights Terrace.

That victim also reported that while walking in the area, a man began to follow her and inappropriately touched her.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Ryan D. Cunningham. He was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with sexual battery.

He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.