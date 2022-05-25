Man arrested for making threats of mass violence against Charles County elementary school

A man has been arrested for making several threats of mass violence against an elementary school and a local business, the Charles County Sheriff's Office says.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers located and arrested Earl Benjamin Washington, 46, of Lexington Park after a manhunt that ended in St. Mary's County.

Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr. (PHOTO: Charles County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office says Washington called a business in White Plains and Gale-Bailey Elementary School on Tuesday and made several threats of mass violence. The calls to the specific locations were related to people he knows and are believed to be domestic-related.

READ MORE: Texas school shooting: 19 children, 2 adults killed before gunman shot

Advertisement

Extra officers will be at the school this week. The investigation is ongoing.