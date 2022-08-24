Man arrested for double stabbing at Metro Center station, police say

A D.C. man is in custody accused of a double stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon at Metro Center on the 1200 block of G Street NW, according to authorities.

The Metro Transit Police Department announced Wednesday that Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say Turner was taken into custody without incident in the 2200 block of I Street, NW.

Turner is accused of stabbing a man and a woman at the station's Red Line platform around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the stabbings happened after a verbal altercation. They did not indicate what sparked the fight.

Investigators say the woman was taken to an area hospital with a minor laceration. She was treated and later released.

READ MORE: 2 people stabbed at Metro Center station; man in critical condition

The man was also taken to an area hospital after being found unconscious and not breathing at the scene. Police say he remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police have not identified either victim.

According to investigators, Turner was identified as the suspect in the case thanks to "the extensive network of surveillance cameras at Metro Center."

"I commend MTPD detectives for their quick work to identify and locate the suspect in this case," said MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo. "Customer safety is a core value at Metro, and quick action by our officers continues to keep Metro safe."

The Red Line platform heading towards Glenmont was shut down for almost three hours during the investigation Tuesday. It has since reopened.