Man arrested for deadly June bus stop shooting in Southeast DC

Authorities have a suspect in custody accused of shooting a man, who later died, at a bus stop in Southeast D.C. in June.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 22 in the 2700 block of Naylor Road.

Police say the victim ran to a nearby gas station in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue where he collapsed. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

On December 30, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that Antoine Tucker, 29, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

He is charged with first degree murder.

Investigators have not indicated a motive for the shooting.