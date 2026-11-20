Man arrested for deadly May shooting in Southeast DC
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WASHINGTON - A D.C. man was arrested Friday for a deadly May shooting that left another man dead in Southeast, police said.
What we know:
Officers were called to the scene of the shooting on May 2, around 12:48 a.m. in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast.
They arrived to find an unconscious man with gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 35-year-old John Allen Williams III, died from his injuries, police said.
READ MORE | Man shot multiple times, killed in Southeast DC; investigation underway
On Friday, 38-year-old Deangelo Barnes of Southeast was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Police did not reveal details of what led up to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article is from D.C. police.