Man shot multiple times, killed in Southeast DC; investigation underway

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The Brief A man was found shot multiple times early Saturday in Southeast D.C. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Police are investigating and have not announced any arrests.



A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Southeast D.C., according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:48 a.m. to the 2700 block of Langston Place SE for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult man unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

No suspect information has been released, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

The Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate the homicide.