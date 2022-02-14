Man arrested, charged with shooting 2 children in Annapolis released on personal recognizance: cops

An Annapolis man is under arrest after police say he shot two children Saturday evening. He was released Sunday on personal recognizance.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police said Sunday that a 10-year-old girl was in serious, but stable condition and a 14-year-old boy was stable.

At the home where it happened on Obery Court there are two bullet holes through the front window.

Police say just before the shooting, they got a call about a possible home invasion at 7:19 p.m.

According to police radio traffic, a neighbor called to report that five to six kids were kicking her neighbor's door. Police also indicated they had been at the suspect's home "earlier."

What followed was a chaotic scene after police say the suspect opened fire.

A neighbor who didn't want to go on camera said she heard the shots and hit the floor.

Police are not confirming whether the suspect is accused of firing shots outside after leaving his home. Scanner traffic indicates he was no longer there when police arrived.

Police said they found the 10-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy on a nearby street.

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified said the shooting was sad. She and another neighbor said the shooting suspect had been angered in the past by kids on his porch. A sign in the window reads: Keep off. Do not stand or sit.

"Everybody is not mentally there and these kids like to hang in front of people's porches that don't belong to them," she said. "So it's like, people have to control their children."

She says it's so bad, she won't let her child play outside at all in the neighborhood.

"She's six and she wants to come outside, and I hate to have to do that to her," she said.

Police say the suspect, 41-year-old John Estep, turned himself in without incident. He's facing seven charges including two counts of first-degree assault. Police say he was released on personal recognizance.

Advertisement

FOX 5 tried to reach Estep by phone Sunday. We spoke to several family members, but did not hear back from him.