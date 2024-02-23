Man arrested, charged with raping Virginia girl he met online: police

Authorities say a Maryland man has been arrested and charged with raping a Virginia girl he met online.

Police were called to a home in Woodbridge last November to investigate a sexual assault.

Dimas Alexis Lazo (Prince William County Police)

Investigators say 26-year-old Dimas Alexis Lazo of College Park had met the victim, a female juvenile, on social media and arranged to meet her at the residence.

A family member intervened and separated Lazo from the girl. Police say Lazo fled the residence before they arrived.

Officers arrested Lazo on February 20 and charged him with rape. He is being held without bond. His court date is pending.