Man arrested after trying to break into Stafford Co. home, assault resident twice in 2 days: sheriff

Authorities have arrested a man they say tried to break into the same Stafford County home and assault the resident inside twice in two days.

On April 15 officials say 40-year-old Martin Cauble used a sledgehammer to try and break into a house on Erin Drive. Deputies say Cauble used to live in the home and was involved in an argument with a woman there.

They say he left the home, but returned and demanded the woman exit the home so he could assault her. When she refused, he tried to break in. He was arrested and charged with attempted breaking and entering to commit assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault and battery, and driving while revoked.

He was also served on an emergency protective order and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 bond.

Office of Stafford County Sheriff

On April 17 deputies responded back to Erin Drive for another disturbance call involving Cauble.

Despite the emergency protective order, deputies say he returned and attempted to break down one of the doors of the home using a claw hammer.

Officials say he entered through a window, locked the doors, and declared a hostage situation.. He then assaulted the victim inside. Witnesses say Cauble told the victim he was "gonna kill you and everyone else."

Deputies responded and took Cauble into custody. He faces additional charges of breaking and entering, domestic assault and battery, abduction, violating a protective order, two counts of destruction of property, and driving while revoked. He was held without bond.

The investigation is continuing.