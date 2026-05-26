Man arrested after threats, homophobic slurs toward U Street restaurant employee, police say

The Brief Police say the man threatened to shoot a restaurant employee on U Street. Investigators say he used homophobic slurs after being denied alcohol. Officers arrested Delonte Fraley and charged him with Felony Threats (Hate/Bias).



A man was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a restaurant employee and used homophobic slurs during an incident Sunday afternoon in the U Street corridor.

What we know:

The confrontation began around 4:20 p.m. inside a restaurant in the 1200 block of U Street NW.

According to investigators, an employee told a bartender not to serve the man alcohol.

Police say the suspect overheard the exchange, then threatened to shoot the employee and directed homophobic slurs at them.

When the employee later left for the day, the suspect was standing near the employee’s vehicle, prompting the employee to return inside and call police.

Officers arrested 32‑year‑old Delonte Fraley of Accokeek, Maryland. He is charged with Felony Threats (Hate/Bias).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident as a potential hate or bias motivated offense.

The case remains under investigation.