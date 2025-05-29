Man arrested after stealing car, breaking into family's home in Fairfax County: police

The Brief Police say a man was arrested after he stole a car and burglarized a home in Fairfax County after he had recently been released from jail. 28-year-old suspect Derling Gustavo Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday, May 27. Gustavo Hernandez remains in jail without bond, charged with burglary, grand larceny and auto theft.



A northern Virginia man is in jail after Fairfax County police say he stole a car and burglarized a home.

The homeowner and her family are concerned for their safety and say they are still shaken up following the incident.

What we know:

Fairfax County police arrested 28-year-old suspect Derling Gustavo Hernandez in what they say was a stolen car near the home he allegedly broke into.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Millgate Place for the report of the burglary around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

What they're saying:

The homeowner told FOX 5 they believe Gustavo Hernandez came through, through an open window, and then opened their garage. The suspect allegedly told the homeowner and her son that he "owned their home."

The homeowner’s son confronted Gustavo Hernandez with a knife and called the police. They say the suspect then hopped in a car and drove away.

Moments later, police responded, found the car neae the house and arrested Gustavo Hernandez, and they say he stole the car from outside of the Fairfax County courthouse after being released earlier in the day from jail.

What's next:

At this time, Gustavo Hernandez remains in jail with no bond, facing several charges including burglary, grand larceny and auto theft.