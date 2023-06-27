Man arrested after multiple indecent exposure reports in Virginia

Authorities have arrested a man they say is responsible for several reports of indecent exposure this month in Virginia.

The latest was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Flint Hill Place in Woodbridge. A woman said she saw a man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. He fled when police were called.

Officers arrived and were able to locate and arrest James Alexander Castell, 32, of Woodbridge.

James Alexander Castell (Prince William County Police)

Investigators say Castell also exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures at a playground on Cotton Mill Drive on June 20, and at the Palm Beach Tan business on Dillingham Square on June 18.

Castell is also accused of being involved in an assault near Prince William Parkway and Hoffman Drive on June 19. During that encounter, police say he inappropriately touched a 44-year-old woman.

He has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and one count of assault and battery. He is being held without bond.