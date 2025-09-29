Man arrested after gun accidentally fires, kills woman: police
FAIRFAX, Va. - A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday after officials say his gun accidentally went off, fatally hitting a woman two floors below.
What we know:
Officials say Richard Huynh, 31, of Fairfax, was putting his gun in a gun box on the third level of a home on Derring Lane in the afternoon of September 26 when the gun accidentally discharged.
Jennifer Kim, 30, was on the second level of the home when the bullet traveled through the floor and hit her. Huynh began first aid until officials arrived.
Kim was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
Huynh was arrested and charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm in a Building. He was held on no bond.