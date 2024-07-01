Man arrested after going on homophobic rant at Vienna pub displaying Pride flags

article

A man was arrested after reportedly going on a homophobic rant at a pub in Vienna after seeing Pride flags hanging in their beer garden.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at Hawk & Griffin British Pub.

Police responded to the restaurant after receiving reports about an intoxicated individual threatening customers.

"Last night we had an incident here at the pub when a man came off the street to accost patrons in our beer garden because of our flags displayed for pride month. He then spit on our windows and came inside to confront our staff and patrons with homophobic rants," Hawk & Griffin wrote in a Facebook post .

Restaurant staff called police and when officers arrived, the suspect had already left the premises. He was quickly found nearby and was taken into custody.

"We want the thank the Vienna Police Department for their quick response. We are and will continue to be community-focused and we will never stop working to create and maintain a place of inclusion and tolerance," the restaurant wrote.

He was charged with several offenses, including being drunk in public, providing false identification to a police officer, assault on a police officer, and serving an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.