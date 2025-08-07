Man arrested after deadly Chesapeake shooting that injured two officers

The Brief Shaun M. Boker, 39, was arrested by Portsmouth Police after a brief standoff in connection to a homicide and an officer-involved shooting in Chesapeake. Boker is now in Chesapeake Police custody and faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder of law enforcement officers. The incident began as a domestic assault call on Willow Bridge Court where two officers were shot while trying to rescue a woman, later found fatally injured.



Authorities have arrested 39-year-old Shaun M. Boker following a deadly domestic-related shooting on Willow Bridge Court that left one woman dead, and two police officers injured.

What we know:

Boker was taken into custody by the Portsmouth Police Department around 8:24 a.m. after a brief standoff. He has since been transferred to Chesapeake detectives for questioning.

The incident began late Tuesday night, when Chesapeake Police responded to a domestic assault report at an apartment in the 500 block of Willow Bridge Court.

Officers arriving on scene heard a woman screaming for help inside the unit. As they attempted to force entry, gunfire erupted from within the apartment. Two officers were struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department’s SWAT team and negotiators were called in to secure the scene. Upon entry, police discovered an adult female with gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Boker is facing multiple charges, including:

First-degree murder

Two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

Two counts of aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer

Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling

This remains an active investigation.