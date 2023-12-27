The United States Capitol Police officers arrested a man who was carrying a machete and a knife on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Man arrested after carrying a machete and knife on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol

USCP officers arrived on the scene Tuesday, December 27, around 4:15 p.m. The suspect was seen pacing back and forth, he then sat down on a ledge on the east side of the U.S. Capitol. After witnessing the man’s strange behavior, the officer decided to approach the man.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Jose Leonardo Marquez of no fixed address.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.

After speaking with Marquez for a few minutes, the officer noticed a brick in his pocket. The officer asked him to toss the brick to the side. After he complied, the man also pulled out a knife and placed the knife on the ledge. The officer called for backup and secured the knife.

The officer then noticed the handle of a machete under the man’s clothing. The officer drew his service weapon and ordered the man to put his hands up. The man complied and officers were able to safely take the machete away from the man and make the arrest.

There is no evidence that Marquez was targeting members of Congress. He has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.