Man arrested after allegedly throwing cat out of a window in Woodbridge

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a woman's cat out of a window multiple times and assaulting her.

Officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of East Longview Dr. in Woodbridge on Feb. 10 at 5:08 p.m. to investigate an assault.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, Tyler Alexander Sadoff, 20, were involved in a verbal altercation.

The victim left the apartment and when she returned a short time later, she found her mixed Maine-Coon Tabby cat injured and lying on the floor.

When the victim picked the cat up and attempted to provide aid, Sadoff allegedly grabbed the cat and threw it out of the window. The victim retrieved the cat and brought it back into the apartment where Sadoff again grabbed the cat and threw it out of the window to the ground below, according to police.

When the victim went outside to retrieve the cat a second time, Sadoff followed the victim and grabbed her neck from behind.

The cat was found dead, and Animal Control officers responded to the scene to transport the animal to the state lab for further examination and to determine the cause of death. The victim was not injured.

Sadoff was located and arrested on Monday after initially fleeing the scene. He is charged with one count of felony animal cruelty, one count of felony destruction of property, one count of preventing the summoning of law enforcement, one count of domestic assault & battery and 1 count of assault & battery.