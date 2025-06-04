Man arrested after allegedly setting off homemade bombs in Thurmont

The Brief John Michael Cintron Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly detonating homemade dry ice bombs in Thurmont, Maryland. Authorities say one device exploded on Locust Street; a search of Cintron’s home turned up materials linked to the explosives. Cintron, previously convicted in Florida for a similar offense, is being held without bond ahead of a July 2 preliminary hearing.



A man was arrested after reportedly setting off homemade explosives in Thurmont, Maryland.

What we know:

John Michael Cintron Jr., 34, was arrested and charged on Monday, June 2, with three felony counts of manufacturing, possessing or distributing a destructive device and five misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

Cintron was reportedly caught on camera reaching into a bag and removing an object – believed to be a bomb made of dry ice inside a sealed container – which later exploded on Locust Street in Thurmont.

Police say they received reports of the explosive devices on May 26.

Thurmont Police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office searched Cintron's home, finding "items related to the explosive devices."

The backstory:

Cintron was convicted in Florida in 2019 of threatening to throw, place or discharge a destructive device, according to online court records. He was ordered to serve six years in prison, but received credit for 476 days already served. His nine years of probation were terminated early in December 2023.

What's next:

Cintron is being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 2.