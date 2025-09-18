Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman, child inside La Plata home: sheriff

The Brief Man allegedly assaulted woman and child inside La Plata home. Suspect barricaded himself before officers took him into custody. He faces multiple charges and is being held without bond.



A Charles County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and a young child inside a La Plata home, according to officials.

Suspect barricade

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the 6300 block of Nelson Drive.

Deputies say Christopher Dale Buchanan, 37, assaulted the victims and held a knife to the woman’s throat, threatening to kill her.

Christopher Dale Buchanan (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

Victims escape safely

The woman and child managed to escape, while Buchanan barricaded himself inside the home. Officers later entered and took him into custody.

Buchanan is charged with aggravated assault, assault and other related offenses.

He’s being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.